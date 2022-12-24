Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Sailors share a Christmas meal [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Sailors share a Christmas meal

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman Winton Ban 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 25, 2022) – U.S. Sailors share a Christmas meal aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Dec. 25, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krescent Peters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.25.2022 18:41
    Photo ID: 7571574
    VIRIN: 221225-N-SP932-1056
    Resolution: 4090x2722
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors share a Christmas meal [Image 2 of 2], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Sailors share a Christmas meal
    U.S. Sailors share a Christmas meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    #Christmas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT