NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 25, 2022) – U.S. Sailors share a Christmas meal aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Dec. 25, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krescent Peters)
Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
Date Posted:
|12.25.2022 18:41
Photo ID:
|7571573
VIRIN:
|221225-N-SP932-1014
Resolution:
|2583x3881
Size:
|0 B
Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Sailors share a Christmas meal [Image 2 of 2], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
