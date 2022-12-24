NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Dec. 25, 2022) – U.S. Sailors share a Christmas meal aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Dec. 25, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krescent Peters)

