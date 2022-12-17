Ohio National Guard Soldiers receive Buckeye deployment patch

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters, Ohio National Guard, stand at attention after receiving their unit’s shoulder sleeve insignia patch during a patching ceremony, Erbil Airbase, Iraq, Dec. 17, 2022. The ceremony was held to honor the Soldiers who were forward deployed with the 37th IBCT in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, awarding them the right to wear the right shoulder sleeve insignia of the 37th “Buckeye” Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kevin T. Livingston)

