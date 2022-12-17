Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers receive Buckeye deployment patch [Image 2 of 8]

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers receive Buckeye deployment patch

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters, Ohio National Guard, stand at attention while waiting for a patching ceremony to begin, Erbil Airbase, Iraq, Dec. 17, 2022. The ceremony was held to honor the Soldiers who were forward deployed with the 37th IBCT in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, awarding them the right to wear the right shoulder sleeve insignia of the 37th “Buckeye” Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 08:35
    Photo ID: 7571324
    VIRIN: 221217-Z-QP664-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.39 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers receive Buckeye deployment patch [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio National Guard
    Patching
    37th IBCT
    CJTF-OIR

