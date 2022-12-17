Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers receive Buckeye deployment patch [Image 1 of 8]

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers receive Buckeye deployment patch

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Capt. KEVIN LIVINGSTON 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Col. Anthony Dennis, left, deputy commander, applies a shoulder sleeve insignia patch to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Brewer, right, network operations non-commissioned officer, both assigned to 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters, Ohio National Guard, during a patching ceremony, Erbil Airbase, Iraq, Dec. 17, 2022. The ceremony was held to honor the Soldiers who were forward deployed with the 37th IBCT in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, awarding them the right to wear the right shoulder sleeve insignia of the 37th “Buckeye” Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kevin T. Livingston)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 08:35
    Photo ID: 7571323
    VIRIN: 221217-Z-DW822-1011
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Ohio National Guard
    Patching
    37th IBCT
    CJTF-OIR

