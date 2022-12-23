Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Hornet Flight Operations [Image 25 of 25]

    Super Hornet Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221223-N-PA221-1126 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 23, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 taxis to the refueling station on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 07:53
    Photo ID: 7571322
    VIRIN: 221223-N-PA221-1126
    Resolution: 5052x3368
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Hornet Flight Operations [Image 25 of 25], by SN Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    CVN 68
    Fighting Redcocks
    USS Nimitz
    VFA 22

