Helicopter Flight Operations

221223-N-PA221-1213 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 23, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 flies near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

Date Taken: 12.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA