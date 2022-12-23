221223-N-PA221-1025 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 23, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors signal an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 07:53 Photo ID: 7571320 VIRIN: 221223-N-PA221-1025 Resolution: 5707x3805 Size: 2.05 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 25 of 25], by SN Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.