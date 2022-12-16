Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 16 of 20]

    American Flag and Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag is shown Dec. 16, 2022, on the garrison flagpole in front of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 00:56
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    U.S. flag
    American flag
    flag
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center

