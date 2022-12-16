Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    December 2022 snow scenes in Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area [Image 27 of 27]

    December 2022 snow scenes in Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of the Fort McCoy Pine View Recreation Area with fresh snow is shown Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. Also, in 2022, Pine View Recreation Area celebrated 50 years in use. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 00:11
    Photo ID: 7571152
    VIRIN: 221216-A-OK556-3766
    Resolution: 2036x3618
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Recreation Area
    winter scenes
    snowfall at Fort McCoy
    winter at Fort McCoy

