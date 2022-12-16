A scene of the Fort McCoy Pine View Recreation Area with fresh snow is shown Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. Also, in 2022, Pine View Recreation Area celebrated 50 years in use. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 00:11 Photo ID: 7571152 VIRIN: 221216-A-OK556-3766 Resolution: 2036x3618 Size: 2.43 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, December 2022 snow scenes in Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area [Image 27 of 27], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.