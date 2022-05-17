Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge [Image 7 of 8]

    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Collier County Sheriff’s Officer, Cpl. Andres Delgato, low crawls in the sand during the second annual Defenders Challenge for National Police Week May 17, 2022, at MacDill Beach, Florida. The challenge consisted of a blind folded M-4 Carbine rifle assembly, a ruck march and beach crawl. Every year, MacDill Airmen come together to celebrate National Police Week by honoring military and civilian law enforcement who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 17:39
    Photo ID: 7571090
    VIRIN: 220517-F-BQ566-1058
    Resolution: 5206x3527
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge
    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge
    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge
    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge
    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge
    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge
    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge
    Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    National Police Week
    U.S. Department of Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT