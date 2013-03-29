Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron perform push-ups during the second annual Defenders Challenge May 17, 2022, at MacDill Beach, Florida. The challenge consisted of a blind folded M-4 Carbine rifle assembly, a ruck march and beach crawl. Every year, MacDill Airmen come together to celebrate National Police Week by honoring military and civilian law enforcement who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2013 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 17:38 Photo ID: 7571086 VIRIN: 220517-F-BQ566-1051 Resolution: 4582x3125 Size: 7.43 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military, Civilian officers compete in Defenders Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.