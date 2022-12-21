Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C5-M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 6]

    C5-M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing perform preflight procedures at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 21, 2022. Travis AFB is one of 10 Air Mobility Command bases to support humanitarian airlift operations at home and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 15:59
    Photo ID: 7571023
    VIRIN: 221221-F-FM924-1239
    Resolution: 5961x3974
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C5-M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C5-M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB
    C5-M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB
    C5-M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB
    C5-M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB
    C5-M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB
    C5-M Super Galaxy at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C5
    C5M
    santa
    maintainers
    crewchief
    foggy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT