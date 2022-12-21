NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 21, 2022) Volunteers, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, partner with the Chania Police Department to donate gifts to children in need in Souda Bay, Greece, on Dec. 21, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 00:59
|Photo ID:
|7570391
|VIRIN:
|221221-N-EM691-1057
|Resolution:
|3600x5408
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Souda Bay donates holiday gifts to the local community [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
