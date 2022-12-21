Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay donates holiday gifts to the local community

    GREECE

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 21, 2022) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Mason Leaich, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, delivers donated gifts to the local community in Souda Bay, Greece, on Dec. 21, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay donates holiday gifts to the local community [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

