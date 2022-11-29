Kissimmee, FL, November 29, 2022 - Mobile Disaster Recovery Center located at the Poinciana Library features FEMA and the SBA assisting local survivors of Hurricane Ian. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 22:09
|Photo ID:
|7570287
|VIRIN:
|221129-O-RK738-802
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.3 MB
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile. Disaster Recovery Center Features FEMA & SBA [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
