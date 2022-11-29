Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile. Disaster Recovery Center Features FEMA & SBA [Image 7 of 9]

    Mobile. Disaster Recovery Center Features FEMA &amp; SBA

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Kissimmee, FL, November 29, 2022 - Mobile Disaster Recovery Center located at the Poinciana Library features FEMA and the SBA assisting local survivors of Hurricane Ian. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 22:09
    Photo ID: 7570287
    VIRIN: 221129-O-RK738-802
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.3 MB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 
