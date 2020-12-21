Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York City Fire Department meets the Sandy Ground at St. George's Ferry Terminal

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    New York City Fire Department and New York City Police Department standby as Staten Island Ferry, the Sandy Ground, moors after suffering a reported engine fire, Dec. 22, 2022, in the New York Harbor. Three ferries disembarked personnel from the Sandy Ground and all 866 people were accounted for at the St. George Ferry Terminal. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    FDNY
    New York City

