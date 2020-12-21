New York City Fire Department and New York City Police Department standby as Staten Island Ferry, the Sandy Ground, moors after suffering a reported engine fire, Dec. 22, 2022, in the New York Harbor. Three ferries disembarked personnel from the Sandy Ground and all 866 people were accounted for at the St. George Ferry Terminal. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2020 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 21:32 Photo ID: 7570231 VIRIN: 221222-G-FG555-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York City Fire Department meets the Sandy Ground at St. George's Ferry Terminal, by PO3 Logan Kaczmarek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.