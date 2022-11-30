Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage [Image 11 of 21]

    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Daytona Beach, FL, November 30, 2022 - Shoreline and structure damage of beach property in Volusia County. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 21:49
    Photo ID: 7570210
    VIRIN: 221130-O-RK738-926
    Resolution: 3930x2948
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daytona Beach Coastal Damage [Image 21 of 21], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage
    Daytona Beach Coastal Damage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    florida fema Daytona damage Volusia Nicole

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT