Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration [Image 9 of 9]

    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Crew on an HH-60W Jolly Green II from the 512th Rescue Squadron conduct an aerial refueling behind an HC-130J from the 415th Special Operations Squadron near Belen Regional Airport, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7569965
    VIRIN: 220912-F-TV976-1635
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honorary Commanders Flight search and rescue demonstration
    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration
    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration
    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration
    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration
    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration
    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration
    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration
    Honorary Commander’s Flight search and rescue demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kirtland AFB
    58 SOW
    512th Rescue Squadron
    Honorary Commander's Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT