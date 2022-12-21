Na Mele O Suzuki is a violin ensemble composed of students aged 6 to 17 from the Suzuki Association of Hawaii. Performing entirely from memory, the musicians played a selection of light classics, fiddle tunes, songs from the Suzuki repertoire, and folk songs from the world
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7569961
|VIRIN:
|221221-D-HQ507-550
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Na Mele Suzuki Children Orchestra [Image 4 of 4], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT