    Na Mele Suzuki Children Orchestra [Image 1 of 4]

    Na Mele Suzuki Children Orchestra

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Na Mele O Suzuki is a violin ensemble composed of students aged 6 to 17 from the Suzuki Association of Hawaii. Performing entirely from memory, the musicians played a selection of light classics, fiddle tunes, songs from the Suzuki repertoire, and folk songs from the world.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Na Mele Suzuki Children Orchestra [Image 4 of 4], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

