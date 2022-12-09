Master Sgt. Johann Schultz, 512th Rescue Squadron, adjusts a monitor onboard an HH-60W Jolly Green II near Belen Regional Airport, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2022. The crew was practicing for a combat rescue demonstration the next day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 17:23
|Photo ID:
|7569952
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-TV976-1296
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commanders Flight search and rescue demonstration [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
