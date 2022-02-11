Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr. 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, climb up a trail during a run, swim, run physical training event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 2, 2022. The run, swim, run event was designed to raise morale, build camaraderie and instill confidence in staff and officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 14:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, To run, swim, and run again [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Pedro Arroyo Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Battalion
    3/11
    Run
    Marines
    Swim
    11th Marines

