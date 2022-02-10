To run, swim, and run again

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, walk down a trail after a run, swim, run physical training event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 2, 2022. The run, swim, run event was designed to raise morale, build camaraderie and instill confidence in staff and officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr.)
