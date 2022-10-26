Interns from throughout the Mission and Installation Contracting Command complete their capstone project as part of the intern training and acculturation course Oct. 27 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The new hires receive hands-on training over eight days on both federal service and Army contracting. (Photo by Daniel P. Elkins)

Date Taken: 10.26.2022
Training course sets path for new contracting interns [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel P. Elkins