    Training course sets path for new contracting interns [Image 2 of 2]

    Training course sets path for new contracting interns

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2022

    Photo by Daniel P. Elkins 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Interns from throughout the Mission and Installation Contracting Command complete their capstone project as part of the intern training and acculturation course Oct. 27 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The new hires receive hands-on training over eight days on both federal service and Army contracting. (Photo by Daniel P. Elkins)

    This work, Training course sets path for new contracting interns [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

