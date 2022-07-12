GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 7, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ian Divad, stationed with Naval Station Great Lakes, poses for a photo. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 12:44 Photo ID: 7569504 VIRIN: 221207-N-OO032-1014 Resolution: 6144x4080 Size: 1010.93 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: MANTECA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSTA GL Shout-out Dec. 7, 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.