    NAVSTA GL Shout-out Dec. 7, 2022 [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVSTA GL Shout-out Dec. 7, 2022

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 7, 2022) Electronic’s Technician Seaman Chantel Mogollonhufford, stationed with Naval Station Great Lakes, poses for a photo. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato)

    VIRIN: 221207-N-OO032-1006
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA GL Shout-out Dec. 7, 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Great Lakes
    NAVSTA GL

