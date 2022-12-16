U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Atchison, a flight sergeant assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, clears a building during an active shooter response exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 16, 2022. The exercise is held to ensure base personnel are ready to respond in the event of a real-world active shooter emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7569014
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-CC148-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
This work, Team MacDill maintains readiness during annual active shooter exercise [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS
