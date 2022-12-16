Team MacDill maintains readiness during annual active shooter exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Atchison, a flight sergeant assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, clears a building during an active shooter response exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 16, 2022. The exercise is held to ensure base personnel are ready to respond in the event of a real-world active shooter emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

