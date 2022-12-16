U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Thomas, an entry controller assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, clears a room in search of an aggressor during an active shooter response exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 16, 2022. Active-shooter exercises are conducted to test Airmen’s skills and reactions to different scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7569012
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-CC148-1014
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team MacDill maintains readiness during annual active shooter exercise [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
