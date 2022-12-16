Team MacDill maintains readiness during annual active shooter exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Thomas, an entry controller assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, clears a room in search of an aggressor during an active shooter response exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 16, 2022. Active-shooter exercises are conducted to test Airmen’s skills and reactions to different scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 12.16.2022
Location: TAMPA, FL, US