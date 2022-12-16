Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill maintains readiness during annual active shooter exercise [Image 2 of 14]

    Team MacDill maintains readiness during annual active shooter exercise

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Thomas, an entry controller assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, clears a room in search of an aggressor during an active shooter response exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 16, 2022. Active-shooter exercises are conducted to test Airmen’s skills and reactions to different scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:48
    Photo ID: 7569012
    VIRIN: 221216-F-CC148-1014
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team MacDill maintains readiness during annual active shooter exercise [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    Airman Magazine
    readiness
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    active shooter exercise
    6th Civil Engineer Squadron

