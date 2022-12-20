Fort Dix - Shadow t-UAS Flight Testing - 20 Dec 2022

The soldiers of the 1st DET / 104th BEB (BRIGADE ENG BATTALLION) are completing the testing of the unmanned SHADOW t-UAS drone. This 12 foot drone with a wing span of 22 feet is a fuel base drone that can return photo and video to a base point. The SHADOW is launched from a trailer-mounted pneumatic catapult, it is recovered with the aid of arresting gear similar to jets on an aircraft carrier. Its gimbal-mounted, digitally stabilized, liquid nitrogen-cooled electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera relays video in real time via a C-band line-of-sight data link to the ground control station (GCS). The unmanned drone was launched at Lakehurst Naval Air Station and was flown over the Fort Dix, NJ Range Complex at Ranges 85 and 61 for training and testing. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

