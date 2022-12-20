Diego Garcia Celebrates U.S. Space Force 3rd Birthday

221220-N-EJ241-1005



Capt. John F. Wilson, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, and Capt. Brianna M. Monti, commander of Detachment 1, 21 Space Operations Squadron, cut a cake during the 3rd U.S. Space Force (USSF) birthday celebration at NSF Diego Garcia Dec. 20, 2022. The USSF is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping Guardians to conduct global space operations that enhance the way our joint and coalition forces fight, while also offering decision makers military options to achieve national objectives. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Date Taken: 12.20.2022