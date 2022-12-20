Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Celebrates U.S. Space Force 3rd Birthday [Image 1 of 5]

    Diego Garcia Celebrates U.S. Space Force 3rd Birthday

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    221220-N-EJ241-1001

    A cake lies on a table during the 3rd U.S. Space Force (USSF) birthday celebration at U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia Dec. 20, 2022. The USSF is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping Guardians to conduct global space operations that enhance the way our joint and coalition forces fight, while also offering decision makers military options to achieve national objectives. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 03:38
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Celebrates U.S. Space Force 3rd Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cake
    Guardians
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Space Force Birthday
    DET 1 SOPS REEF
    DET 1 36th MSG

