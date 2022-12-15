NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 15, 2022)

Antonia Chnara, a baker at the Minoan Taverna onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, prepares a holiday cake on Dec. 15, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 03:00 Photo ID: 7568470 VIRIN: 221215-N-YD328-0024 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.12 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Souda Holiday Cake, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.