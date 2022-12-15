Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Souda Holiday Cake

    Team Souda Holiday Cake

    GREECE

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 15, 2022)
    Antonia Chnara, a baker at the Minoan Taverna onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, prepares a holiday cake on Dec. 15, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

