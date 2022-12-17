Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB Lights Up for the Holidays [Image 3 of 4]

    Team PSAB Lights Up for the Holidays

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. service members and personnel assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, gather for a holiday lighting event, Dec. 17, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and the base's local organizations host events to increase the quality of life and morale at PSAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

