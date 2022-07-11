Kissimmee, FL, November 7, 2022 - Florida Congressman Darren Soto and FEMA Branch Director Andrew Friend speak with Disaster Survivor Assistants at the FEMA/STATE Disaster Recovery Center in Osceola County. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 01:29
|Photo ID:
|7568412
|VIRIN:
|221107-O-RK738-189
|Resolution:
|5156x2900
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Congressman Soto Visits DRC [Image 11 of 11], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT