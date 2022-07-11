Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Congressman Soto Visits DRC [Image 2 of 11]

    Florida Congressman Soto Visits DRC

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2022

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Kissimmee, FL, November 7, 2022 - Florida Congressman Darren Soto, FEMA Branch Director Andrew Friend and District Director John Cortez visit the FEMA/STATE Disaster Recovery Center in Osceola County. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    Date Taken: 11.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 01:28
    Photo ID: 7568406
    VIRIN: 221107-O-RK738-812
    Resolution: 5092x3395
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 
