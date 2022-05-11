Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mexican Consulate Utilizes FEMA Mobile Registration Center [Image 12 of 12]

    Mexican Consulate Utilizes FEMA Mobile Registration Center

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2022

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Orlando, FL, November 5, 2022 - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistant holding a Language Board at the FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center across the street from the Mexican Consulate assisting families regardless of imigration status. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    Date Taken: 11.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 00:47
    Photo ID: 7568388
    VIRIN: 221105-O-RK738-927
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 13.59 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mexican Consulate Utilizes FEMA Mobile Registration Center [Image 12 of 12], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    florida fema Mexican registration survivor consulate

