Mexican Consulate Utilizes FEMA Mobile Registration Center

Orlando, FL, November 5, 2022 - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistant holding a Language Board at the FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center across the street from the Mexican Consulate assisting families regardless of imigration status. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
