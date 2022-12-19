Adaptability is Key: U.S. Navy Engineer reflects on upbringing, self-interests, and career

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Sucik, an Engineman with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, poses for a photo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, December 19, 2022. Sucik, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, joined the Navy in 2020 and has since become H&HS, MCAS Iwakuni, Blue Jacket of the Year in 2022 as well a part-time musician who provides his music at different venues and streaming services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)
