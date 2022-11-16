TSgt. Asia Guajardo, 30th Medical Group maternal flight chief, is explaining the history on dream catchers to the children at the Vandenberg Youth Center on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 18:12 Photo ID: 7568080 VIRIN: 221116-F-GJ070-1005 Resolution: 4346x3104 Size: 7.58 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dream Catcher Event at the Vandenberg Youth Center [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.