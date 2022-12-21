Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    122nd Fighter Wing brings home top Air Show award [Image 2 of 2]

    122nd Fighter Wing brings home top Air Show award

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds announced the Fort Wayne Air Show as the "Military Show Site of the Year" for the 2022 show season Dec. 21, 2022 at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana. This marks an unprecedented two consecutive air shows the Fort Wayne Air Show has received the prestigious award, last receiving the award for the 2019 Fort Wayne Air Show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Hopper)

    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing brings home top Air Show award [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    122nd Fighter Wing brings home top Air Show award
    122nd Fighter Wing brings home top Air Show award

    122nd Fighter Wing brings home top Air Show award

    Thunderbirds

