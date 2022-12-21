The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds announced the Fort Wayne Air Show as the "Military Show Site of the Year" for the 2022 show season Dec. 21, 2022 at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana. This marks an unprecedented two consecutive air shows the Fort Wayne Air Show has received the prestigious award, last receiving the award for the 2019 Fort Wayne Air Show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Hopper)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 16:53
|Photo ID:
|7567972
|VIRIN:
|221221-Z-GK926-1001
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 122nd Fighter Wing brings home top Air Show award [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
122nd Fighter Wing brings home top Air Show award
