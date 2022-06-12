Capt. Kerry Paz and Maj. James Hayes work with their Western Army counterparts, coordinating and deconflicting fires missions between U.S. and Japanese forces during Yama Sakura 83 in December. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas A. Foster

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 16:52 Photo ID: 7567953 VIRIN: 221206-A-RP856-079 Resolution: 5045x3427 Size: 1.97 MB Location: KUMAMOTO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working Alongside Partners YS83 [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Martin Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.