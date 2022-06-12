Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working Alongside Partners YS83 [Image 2 of 2]

    Working Alongside Partners YS83

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Capt. Martin Murphy 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Capt. Kerry Paz and Maj. James Hayes work with their Western Army counterparts, coordinating and deconflicting fires missions between U.S. and Japanese forces during Yama Sakura 83 in December. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas A. Foster

    206th Digital Liaison Detachment Increases Joint Readiness During YS83

