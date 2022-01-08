The August Observance "Women's Equality Day" needed a graphic for posters and social media to promote the events they were having on 26 Aug 22. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Alicia Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 15:16
|Photo ID:
|7567785
|VIRIN:
|220801-F-HN893-747
|Resolution:
|9173x6719
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Day Social Media Graphic [Image 2 of 2], by Alicia Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT