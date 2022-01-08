Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day Social Media Graphic [Image 2 of 2]

    Women's Equality Day Social Media Graphic

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Alicia Aguilar 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The August Observance "Women's Equality Day" needed a graphic for posters and social media to promote the events they were having on 26 Aug 22. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Alicia Aguilar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7567785
    VIRIN: 220801-F-HN893-747
    Resolution: 9173x6719
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Women's Equality Day Social Media Graphic [Image 2 of 2], by Alicia Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day

