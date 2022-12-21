U.S. Army Soldiers with the 510th HR Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (10th MDSB), 10th Mountain Division, conducted an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), Sep. 13, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 11:42
|VIRIN:
|221221-A-LT474-905
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
This work, 510th HR Company ACFT [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
