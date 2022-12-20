Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a awards ceremony on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2022. During the ceremony leadership presented quarterly awards to winning members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7567442
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-VO743-2040
|Resolution:
|5131x2886
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IADC December 2022 Award Presentation [Image 40 of 40], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
