    IADC December 2022 Award Presentation [Image 39 of 40]

    IADC December 2022 Award Presentation

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a awards ceremony on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2022. During the ceremony leadership presented quarterly awards to winning members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    International
    Leadership
    U.S. Army South
    USSOUTHCOM
    Award
    IADC

