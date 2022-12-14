Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Locomotive at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10]

    Locomotive at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A U.S. Army locomotive used as part of rail operations is shown Dec. 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Douglas “Terry” Altman with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center that manages Fort McCoy rail operations said he welcomes each opportunity to demonstrate the capability. He said rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 10:48
    Photo ID: 7567271
    VIRIN: 221214-A-OK556-544
    Resolution: 3394x1817
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Locomotive at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    locomotive
    rail operations
    Army railroad and rail operations

