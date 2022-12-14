Locomotive at Fort McCoy

A U.S. Army locomotive used as part of rail operations is shown Dec. 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Douglas “Terry” Altman with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center that manages Fort McCoy rail operations said he welcomes each opportunity to demonstrate the capability. He said rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

