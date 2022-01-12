A Soldier from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School lands on Sicily Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, North Carolina Dec. 1, 2022. The Soldiers who particiapted in the training jumped from the tailgate of a Casa 212 aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 10:27
|Photo ID:
|7567186
|VIRIN:
|221201-A-OP908-265
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAJFKSWCS Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 32 of 32], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
