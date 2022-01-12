Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAJFKSWCS Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 31 of 32]

    USAJFKSWCS Conduct Airborne Operations

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Soldier from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School lands on Sicily Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, North Carolina Dec. 1, 2022. The Soldiers who particiapted in the training jumped from the tailgate of a Casa 212 aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 10:27
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAJFKSWCS Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 32 of 32], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Training
    USASOC
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    goarmysof
    Jump. SWCS

