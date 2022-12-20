Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spreading Holiday Cheer [Image 3 of 3]

    Spreading Holiday Cheer

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    MSgt. Brett Bellemore, first sergeant to the 52nd Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies, carries a box loaded with Christmas stockings at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2022. Volunteers delivered the stockings to all Airmen residing in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 08:41
    Photo ID: 7566934
    VIRIN: 221220-F-WF370-1035
    Resolution: 4242x2828
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spreading Holiday Cheer [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Christmas
    Holidays
    AFN Spangdahlem

